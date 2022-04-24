IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGI opened at $61.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $881.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.17 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

REGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

