Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Holdings Trimmed by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,942 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 698,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after acquiring an additional 162,521 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

ACGL stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $50.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

