IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ally Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,916 shares of company stock worth $374,851 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.