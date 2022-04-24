IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth about $149,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

NYSE VVNT opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.73. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

