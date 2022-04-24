Diamond (DMD) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.05 Million

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00004144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $8,855.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001670 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00045736 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,679,426 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

