EDC Blockchain (EDC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $267,009.98 and $3.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,688.44 or 0.99995802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00058094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00027294 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001852 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EDCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.