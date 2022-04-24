Zero (ZER) Reaches Market Cap of $179,972.70

Zero (ZER) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Zero has traded 54.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $179,972.70 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.00399291 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00084658 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00091333 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006381 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,334,317 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

