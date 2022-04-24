Xiotri Market Capitalization Achieves $300,703.21 (XIOT)

Xiotri (XIOT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $300,703.21 and approximately $379.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for about $68.06 or 0.00171487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xiotri has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00033976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00103543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Xiotri Coin Profile

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

