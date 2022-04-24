Evedo (EVED) Market Cap Reaches $820,706.78

Evedo (EVED) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Evedo has a market cap of $820,706.78 and $132,177.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00033976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00103543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

