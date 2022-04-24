PirateCash One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $184,029.09 and $2.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

