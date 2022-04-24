IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $136.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $106.29 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

