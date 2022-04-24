IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

HST stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -685.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

