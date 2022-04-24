IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 5,704 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of TrueCar worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRUE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

TRUE stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $332.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.02. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

