IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $3.91 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

