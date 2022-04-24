Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Position Reduced by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Universal Logistics worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Logistics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Universal Logistics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 46,120 shares during the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $489.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.38. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $467.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Richard P. Urban acquired 5,000 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ULH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

About Universal Logistics (Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.