IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,591,000 after buying an additional 1,095,707 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 259,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

ARQT opened at $20.18 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $36.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $6,893,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $44,862.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,616.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,767 shares of company stock worth $11,368,506 over the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

