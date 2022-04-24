IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 4,944 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Emerald worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Emerald by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Emerald by 1,186.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerald by 194.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerald during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerald by 10.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,987 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Saul Levin purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $2.64 on Friday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $185.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.83.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

