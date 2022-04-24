Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIPR. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.66. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 153.51%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

