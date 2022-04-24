IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROCK. TheStreet lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $40.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

