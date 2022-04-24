IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOD. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 516.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 463,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 387,850 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 67,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,259,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,497,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 51,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

GOOD stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $857.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

