IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Miller Industries worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1,604.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 13.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLR opened at $27.86 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $201.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 50.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Miller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

