Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42,494 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after buying an additional 598,310 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,050,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after buying an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after buying an additional 269,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,399,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after buying an additional 205,300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.59. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

