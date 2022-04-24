SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SeaSpine worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 7.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 430.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $375.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $22.78.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.86 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. Equities research analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

SeaSpine Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.