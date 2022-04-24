Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 154 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Diodes by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1,994.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 38,736 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $290,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Francis Tang bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,635 shares of company stock worth $3,404,565. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.15. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

