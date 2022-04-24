IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.96 and a 200 day moving average of $133.05. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

