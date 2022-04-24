IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 989 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

