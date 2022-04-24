Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 9.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 58.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 6.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPAA. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.81 million, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $161.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

