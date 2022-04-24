Credit Suisse Group Boosts Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $150.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.50.

NYSE PG opened at $161.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.56. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,622 shares of company stock worth $79,418,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

