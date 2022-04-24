Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $135.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTR. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Erste Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nutrien will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after purchasing an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after purchasing an additional 170,619 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,201,000 after purchasing an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

