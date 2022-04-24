Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $56.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GM. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.19.

Shares of GM stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 67,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

