Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $177.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.50.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $386.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,622 shares of company stock worth $79,418,240. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

