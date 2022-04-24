Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $21.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.83.

DAN stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Dana has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Dana’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Dana by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,603 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Dana by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

