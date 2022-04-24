Mizuho Boosts Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $22.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 502,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 183.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 388,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 65,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

