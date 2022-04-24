Citigroup Cuts Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $21.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.28.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $2,995,569.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,327,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,337,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 32.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,421,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 173.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.