Piper Sandler Trims Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price to $350.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $474.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $451.45.

NYSE GNRC opened at $237.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac has a 52 week low of $233.03 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.02.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Generac by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1,467.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,395 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Generac by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in Generac by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

