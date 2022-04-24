HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $700.00 at Cowen

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HUBS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $727.88.

NYSE HUBS opened at $396.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.29 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $378.88 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $469.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $600.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in HubSpot by 4.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

