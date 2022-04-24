Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Marriott have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company is benefiting from its focus on expansion initiatives, digital innovation and the loyalty program. Also, it is gaining from the reopening of the international borders and leniency in travel restrictions. Also, recovery in in business transient and group demand bode well. With global trends improving, the company expects the recovery momentum to continue in the upcoming periods as well. However, coronavirus related woes persists. Due to the same, the company failed to provide earnings and RevPAR guidance for 2022. Although RevPAR is improving sequentially, it is still well below the pre-pandemic level. Earnings estimates for 2022, have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $179.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.56. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

