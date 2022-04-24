Cowen Boosts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $55.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.94.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,659,000 after acquiring an additional 95,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,326,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,733,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,293,000 after acquiring an additional 201,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

