BTIG Research Trims Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Target Price to $10.00

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTH opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Genetron has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genetron in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Genetron in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genetron by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Genetron by 18.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Genetron during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

