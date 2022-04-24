Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NOVA. Raymond James cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.79.

NOVA opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,574,000 after buying an additional 260,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

