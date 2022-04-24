Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVNA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.58.

Shares of CVNA opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $79.28 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.19 and a 200 day moving average of $197.19.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Carvana by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

