Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.40

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and traded as high as $10.00. Buzzi Unicem shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 2,900 shares.

BZZUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Buzzi Unicem from €33.00 ($35.48) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Buzzi Unicem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

