A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.62

Shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.62 and traded as high as C$42.55. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$42.03, with a volume of 11,432 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.10, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.80. The stock has a market cap of C$613.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69.
A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)
