Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.10

Premaitha Health PLC (LON:NIPT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 9.10 ($0.12). Premaitha Health shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,571,557 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.10.
Premaitha Health Company Profile (LON:NIPT)
Featured Articles
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Premaitha Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premaitha Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.