Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $334.54

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 334.54 ($4.35) and traded as low as GBX 307.50 ($4.00). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 307.50 ($4.00), with a volume of 402,107 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 334.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 334.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.00 million and a P/E ratio of 26.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.90%.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

