ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.92

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and traded as high as $36.48. ATCO shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 4,063 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.

Get ATCO alerts:

About ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.