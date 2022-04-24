ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.92

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and traded as high as $36.48. ATCO shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 4,063 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.
About ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)
