Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.72

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.72 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 14.80 ($0.19). Tern shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 2,620,567 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.26. The company has a market capitalization of £49.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77.

Get Tern alerts:

Tern Company Profile (LON:TERN)

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.