Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.66

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.66 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 39.50 ($0.51). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 40.25 ($0.52), with a volume of 15,497 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price target on Safestyle UK from GBX 80 ($1.04) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £55.79 million and a P/E ratio of 16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.66.

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

