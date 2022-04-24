Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.66

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFEGet Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.66 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 39.50 ($0.51). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 40.25 ($0.52), with a volume of 15,497 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price target on Safestyle UK from GBX 80 ($1.04) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £55.79 million and a P/E ratio of 16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.66.

Safestyle UK Company Profile (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

