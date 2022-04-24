Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.99

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.99 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 4.69 ($0.06). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 5.05 ($0.07), with a volume of 724,000 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.96. The firm has a market cap of £5.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
About Plexus (LON:POS)
