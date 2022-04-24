XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.71

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.71 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.42). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 129,982 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.99) target price on shares of XLMedia in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a market cap of £87.07 million and a P/E ratio of 18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.71.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

